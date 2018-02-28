Extraction of gas from Southern Zagros fields at 1,377bn cubic/m

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – The National Iranian South Oilfields Company (NISOC) said that over 1,377 billion cubic meter gas has thus far been extracted from the gas fields of Southern Zagros Oil and Gas Operation Company.

Southern Zagros Oil and Gas Operation Company is a subsidiary company of the National Iranian South Oilfields Company, the Ministry of Oil reported and put in situ gas volume of Southern Zagros Oil and Gas Operation Company at more than 3,700 billion cubic meter.

The report also put the extractable reserves of gas in Southern Zagros Oil and Gas Operation Company at more than 2,700 billion cubic meters.

Up to the present time, 1,377 billion cubic meters of gas has been extracted from Southern Zagros Oil and Gas Operation Company.

The ministry put in situ oil reserves of the company at 425 million barrels, 12 million barrels of which has been extracted.

For his part, Ramin Hatami CEO of National Iranian South Oilfields Company (NISOC) put the daily average production volume of gas extracted by Southern Zagros Oil and Gas Operation Company in the Iranian months of Azar, Dey and Bahman at 193 million cubic meter/day.

He put the gas production volume of the company in the eight months of the next Iranian year (to start March 21, 2018) and also the ending four months of the next year will hit 170 and 191 million cubic meter respectively.

Gholam-Hossein Montazeri Chief Executive of South Zagros Oil and Gas Operation Company placed special emphasis on the construction of gas boosting-pressure stations and said, “given the pressure drop of some tanks and reduced wellhead pressure in Nar, Kangan, Homa, Varavi and Sarkhun gas fields, construction and commissioning of gas boosting-pressure stations is mandatory.”

He said, “in order to prevent gas volume from reduction at Southern Zagros Oil and Gas Operation Company and supply sustainable feed in gas refineries, the company has put the development of new fields including Pazan, Madar, Halgan, etc. atop agenda.

MA/4239258