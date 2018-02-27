Iran, France Oil trade tops $2bn

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – French Ambassador to Iran François Sénémaud said that Iranian Oil Ministry could create favorable dynamicity in oil projects especially in South Pars Gas Field.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of Tutorial Workshop between Iran and France in HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) in the oil industry, French ambassador pointed to the salient achievement of the Iranian Oil Ministry in creation of dynamicity among Iranian economic enterprises and firms and added, “the French delegation in its recent visit from installations and facilities of South Pars Gas Field was deeply impressed on the incredible success of Iranian companies in this field.”

With the removal of sanctions imposed on Iran and implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal, cooperation between Iran and France has been resumed in the field of oil and gas in such a way that total oil trade volume exchanged between the two countries of Rian and France exceeded $2 billion in 2017.

François Sénémaud pointed to the fruitful experience of French companies in the international activities and said, “it is hoped that cooperation between Iranian and French companies in the oil and gas industry will continue especially in the field of HSE (Health, Safety and Environment).”

HSE is an important issue in the Iranian oil and gas industry which lays the ground for the economic development as well, the ambassador reiterated.

In the wake of signing Paris Environmental Agreement (COP21), the issue of environment is the other binding aspect, so that HSE is no longer a lateral issue, rather it is very important for the promotion of economic cooperation.

The two-day tutorial workshop will be held between Iran and France in Tehran on Feb. 27-28, 2018 in the field of HSE in the presence of specialists and experts from world’s most prestigious oil and gas companies in cooperation with the Commercial and International Affairs Deputy Office and HSE Department General of the Oil Ministry, the report concluded.

