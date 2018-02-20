Turkey's main opp. calls for regional meeting on Syria

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – The leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) on Tuesday called on Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria to come together in order to solve regional issues without the US and Russia.

"For God's sake, save yourself from the sovereignty of America and Russia, get out of their [gravitational pull]," Kemal Kilicdaroglu told his party's lawmakers in parliament.



"Can the presidents of the four countries [Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria] not come together? Can they not solve their own problems?," Kilicdaroglu asked, adding regional peace could not be achieved in the company of "imperialist powers".



MNA/ANADOLU