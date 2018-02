TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Syrian state television channel Ikhbariya reported that pro-Syrian government forces would enter Syria's Afrin area "within hours."

"Popular forces will enter Afrin within hours," Ikhbariya said, citing its own correspondent.

Earlier in the day, Senior Syrian Kurdish official, Badran Jia Kurd, told Reuters that Syrian Kurdish forces and the country’s government had agreed on the deployment of Syrian army troops along border positions in the Afrin region to curb the Turkish campaign, and that the military would enter the beleaguered Afrin within the next two days.

MNA/SPUTNIK