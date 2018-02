Iranian veteran soccer player and a world record holder Ali Daei has been chosen to play for Mexico peace match, along with luminaries like Brazilian Ronaldinho and Spanish Carles Puyol.

Ali Daei has been invited to play for a friendly game in aid of striving for world peace in Mexico and Colombia in March, 2018.

Honored as the world player with greatest number of goals, Ali Daei will be joined by Brazilian Ronaldinho, Spanish Carles Puyol, Dutch Clarence Sidorf and a host of other former football stars.

