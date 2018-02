TEHRAN, Feb. 121 (MNA) – The Secretary General of the World Islamic Awakening Assembly Ali Akbar Velayati said on Monday that an appropriate communication structure and social networks would help communications between the followers of Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

Speaking on Monday at the meeting of Advisory Council of the world summit for Ahl al-Bayt, Velayati stressed the importance of bringing together the followers of Ahl al-Bayt.

He noted that the last conference for Ahl al-Bayt was held in November 2017 in Tehran, which was a positive step towards building unity among Muslims. He went on to say that more of such conferences should be held to nullify extremism.



