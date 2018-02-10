FM Zarif calls for immediate halt of bombardment of Yemen

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called for an immediate halt to war and bombardment in Yemen, in a Saturday meeting with Mohammed Abdulsalam, the Spokesman for Ansarullah Movement of Yemen.

He made the remarks on Saturday while meeting with Mohammed Abdulsalam, the Spokesman for Ansarullah Movement in Yemen.

Highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Yemen due to continuation of unfair air bombardment of civilians by jet fighters of Saudi led-coalition, Foreign Minister Zarif called for immediate dispatch of humanitarian relief to the wronged people of Yemen from the international community.

The Yemeni envoy, in this meeting, briefed the Iranian diplomat on the latest misfortunes of civilians in Yemen.

