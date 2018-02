TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Tehran for an official visit on Wednesday and met and talked with Iranian foreign minister.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers exchanged their views on strengthening bilateral relations, especially in the economic and cultural fields.

Cavusoglu and Zarif also discussed regional issues and the recent meeting on Syria in Sochi, Russia.

Turkish foreign minister is also scheduled to meet with Iran’s President on his one-day visit to Tehran.

KI/IRN82823903