TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) –The special envoy of the Russian State Duma (Legislative assembly) who is visiting Tehran met with the Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Lariajni on Tuesday.

Tehran and Moscow enjoy strategic relations with senior delegations from the two countries regularly exchanging visits.

