TEHRAN, Feb. 4 (MNA) – It has been proposed that Tehran Municipality could earn close to 10,000 billion rials from curb-parking in Tehran city.

The Chairman of Tehran City Council Mohsen Hashemi told reporters yesterday that the council is currently debating annual budget for the next Iranian year [to start on March 21], adding that one of the items discussed was potential revenues from curb-parking from cars parked on Tehran streets for the Tehran Municipality.

Stressing that the municipality has no income from curb-parking, he said currently the income from curb-parking are deposited in the Treasury.



