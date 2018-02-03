Government serious on nuclear power plants development: Es'hagh Jahangiri

YAZD, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Vice president, Es'hagh Jahangiri said" the government is seriously pursuing development of nuclear power plants.

Today morning, Iranian vice president who was attending the opening of combined cycle power plant in Ashkzar city of Yazd expressed," the whole consumption of critical power plants is transformed from gasoil and Mazut fuels to gas fuel aiming at contributing to the environment."

He said" the private sector is strongly taking part in the projects and its willingly cooperation in production of electricity is appreciable though it has some worries over selling produced electricity and funding."

"I can definitely tell you that the government is committed to you and will pay your debts" he added.

He persisted "due to our serious policy to develop the nuclear power plants, we put two 1000MW into operation in Bushehr last year."

"in conformity with the policy, exploiting new types of energies specially solar energy is on the agenda," he expressed.