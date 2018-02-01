Russia foils plotted terror attack on election day

TEHRAN, Feb.1 (MNA) – A powerful improvised explosive device, components for making several more explosive devices, as well as firearms and ammunition had been found at the scene.

The Russian Federal Security Service has announced that it neutralized a ISIL member, who plotted a terrorist attack on the presidential election day in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, reported Sputnik.



"Russia’s FSB suppressed the activity of a member of the international terrorist organization ISIL(Daesh) who was preparing a terrorist attack in Nizhny Novgorod. The culprit, who put up armed resistance during the detention, was killed by the FSB special forces."



The suspect posses a powerful improved explosive device, firearms and munition, the FSB stated.



According to the FSB, the terrorist suspect is a citizen of one of the neighboring countries.



No further details have been immediately available.

Russian had already waned abot the US plots to affect the country's presidential election.