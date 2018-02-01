Russia foils plotted terror attack on election day

The Russian Federal Security Service has announced that it neutralized a ISIL member, who plotted a terrorist attack on the presidential election day in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, reported Sputnik.
"Russia’s FSB suppressed the activity of a member of the international terrorist organization ISIL(Daesh) who was preparing a terrorist attack in Nizhny Novgorod. The culprit, who put up armed resistance during the detention, was killed by the FSB special forces."
The suspect posses a powerful improved explosive device, firearms and munition, the FSB stated.
According to the FSB, the terrorist suspect is a citizen of one of the neighboring countries.
No further details have been immediately available.
Russian had already waned abot the US plots to affect the country's presidential election.
