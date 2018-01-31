Iran, Japan’s JICA signs agreement on power plans

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Managing Director of Thermal Power Plants Holding Company says that his company has signed an agreement with Japan’s JICA for two power plants.

Mohsen Tarztalab said on Wednesday that his company has signed an agreement for Shahid Mofateh and Shahid Rajai power plans with Japan’s JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), enabling an agreement between the governments of Iran and Japan under which Japan would grant facilities.

Hoping that the agreement will be signed by the end of current year [Iranian year ends on March 20], he said the benefit of the agreement will be that Iran could repay the facilities over a long period at a low interest rate.

He said that the JICA’s estimated facilities for the two power plants is $800 million.



