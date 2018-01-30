MPs visit Evin Prison

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iranian MPs have visited the Evil Prison for three hours on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Head of Prisons Organization and also Director General for Prisons in Tehran Province, 10 MPs visited the Evin prisons for three hours on Tuesday afternoon. The MPs visited the Ward 209 and also the ward where those detained in recent unrests were held.

The MPs requested to visit Evin Prison after several persons were arrested in the recent unrest and one of the detainees committed suicide in the prison.

MP and member of parliament's judicial committee Allahyar Malekshahi said that a meeting is scheduled for Wednesday with the MPs who visited the Evil Prison to discuss their visit. He added that a report will be prepared about the MPs’ visit to Evin Prison which will be duly released to the public and the news media.



SP/ 4214774