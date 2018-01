TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Islamic Coalition Party will host International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Tehran.

Speaking to MNA, a member of the Board of Directors of the House of Parties Ahmad Sharif said International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) will be held in Tehran.

He said that Islamic Coalition Party will be the host. One person from each member of the House of Parties will deliver a speech at the conference.

The House of Parties is a member of ICAPP.