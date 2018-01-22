Iraqi forces dispatched to the Iraq-Syria border

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – A commander with Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraqi Al Anbar Province says that Iraqi troops have been dispatched to Iraq's border with Syria following retreat of Syrian Democratic Forces.

A commander with Popular Mobilization Forces Qatar al-Obaidi told Iraqi reporters on Monday that Iraqi troops and military equipment have been dispatched to Iraq’s border with Syria.

He told reporters that it is unclear why Syrian Democratic Forces retreated from the areas between Deir ez-Zor and Iraq's Al-Qa'im, west of Al-Anbar Province.

He said that members of the terrorist IS are present near the area within Syria. Therefore, he said that the Iraqi troops were dispatched to the border areas between Iraq and Syria to prevent them from entering Iraqi soil.



