Tehran Univ. researchers win int’l energy prize

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Researchers with the Tehran University’s Faculty of New Sciences and Technologies have won the International Energy Globe Foundation Award for the soft pressure reducing project.

In the 18th Energy globe foundation ceremony, which was held in Tehran, the researchers of Tehran University’s Faculty of New Sciences and Technologies have won the International Energy Globe Foundation Award for the soft pressure reducing project. The project was jointly carried out by the faculty and Ministry of Energy's Tehran Province Water and Waste Water Company.

The faculty’s research team included Dr. Mojtaba Tahani, Dr. Younes Noorollahi, Dr. Hossein Yousefi and Mrs. Roshanak Fahimi.

It took two and a half years to design and carry out the project, the first of its kind in Iran.

This project is part of Iran's drive for self-sufficiency, and to develop and strengthen small hydroelectric turbines in urban water lines. The system would be used in distribution and transmission systems for extracting energy, reducing peak consumption times and pressure management.

This project has been conducted at a higher level than Middle East. By using local technology for this project, Iran has been listed among the five premier countries that own such technologies.

The international award is given each year. The goal is to recognize the projects that provide accurate and cost-effective use of resources and the use of alternative energy sources. The winners of the awards are chosen from one of the categories of land, fire, water, air and youth, by individuals selected from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, World Bank, and European Renewable Energy Council.



