Turkey not to accept force in Syria led by SDF

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Turkey will never accept a force in Syria led by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the chief of NATO on Jan. 16.

The phone conversation followed a recent decision by the United States to form a border protection army in Syria with the YPG.



Erdogan told Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general, that in the face of recent developments in Syria, Turkey will take all necessary measures to protect its national security.



Erdogan said “the creation of a force” expected to be led by the SDF command and controlled by the YPG is entirely unacceptable to Turkey.



Stressing that Turkey, a 65-year member of the alliance, is an important country for NATO, Stoltenberg said NATO was not consulted on the matter of creating this so-called army.



Earlier on Jan. 16, Erdagan called on NATO to fulfill its responsibilities.



“NATO! You are obliged to take a stand against those who harass the borders of one of your partners,” he said.