Man faces 2 years in prison, $14000 fine for shooting brown bear

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – The head of Shahrud Environmental Department, reiterating that the damage to the environment is not compensable, said the man who has pleaded guilty to charges he illegally killed a brown bear in Semnan province, was sentenced to two years in prison.

Ali Akbar Ghorbanloo, stating that the investigation began when a local inhabitant called environmental forces of the city and they found the carcass of a brown bear in the site.

“The hunter left the place while facing angry local people, protesting him over killing the protected species. With the testimony of the inhabitants, the hunter was identified and, with the complaint of the Environmental Department, the case was filed in the judiciary,” he explained.

Ghorbanloo further argued that the court condemned the hunter to pay 600 dollars in cash for carrying unauthorized weapon and 2 years in prison for killing protected wild animals.

According to the latest data on the list of fines of environmental damage, the accused must pay 14000 dollars in cash to the government for unauthorized killing of each brown bear, he noted.

