Mottaki thanks Japanese PM for the award

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Iran’s former Foreign Minister thanks Japanese Prime Minister for awarding him the “Rising Sun”.

In a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Iran’s former foreign minister Manouchehr Mottaki thanked him for the Japanese award named Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun. He expressed hope that award would deepen the friendship of the two great nations of Iran and Japan, and the expansion of the relations of the two countries located at the two eastern and western ends of the Asian continent.

The Japanese government awarded Mottaki with its second highest national decoration for his contributions to ‘the promotion of friendly relations between Japan and Iran and strengthening of bilateral relations’ during his tenure as Iran’s Ambassador in Tokyo (1995-1999).

SP/MNA/ 4201907