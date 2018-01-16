More than 100k people need help in central African Republic

NEW YORK, Jan. 16 (MNA) – More than 100,000 people need urgent humanitarian assistance in the city of Paoua, Central African Republic, while the concern for their state of health is increasing.

So it said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Monday, at the time that it said that 60,000 of those people are displaced and the rest remains in the city, a place where the conditions of life get constatly aggravated because of the armed conflicts in this country, said the OCHA report Monday.

The concern for the state of health of the people in Paoua grows in the middle of reports saying that dead bodies were thrown to wells or are lying dead around the villages, which increases the risk of contamination.

On the other hand, the majority of the displaced are women and children, who require specific protection needs, as there are numerous recorded cases of gender violence, OCHA points out in a statement.

Although UN agencies provide humanitarian aid, there is an urgent need to intensify these actions: displaced people live in terrible conditions and shelters, water, food and sanitation and hygiene services are scarce, said the text.

There is also a great need for medical supplies, according to the recent assessment in the field by an OCHA team together with a group from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs of the Central African Republic.

In addition to internally displaced persons within that country, more than 15,000 refugees arrived in Chad, and United Nations statistics say that this figure could be doubled or tripled, if attacks on other communities continue.

Last December, he conflicts in Paoua began to increase and clashes are still taking place in five localities in the surrounding area.

PL/MNA