Brig. Gen. Jazayeri: US demands from Iran propaganda, psychological warfare

TEHRAN. January 14 (MNA): Iran’s enemies are constantly engaging in psychological warfare against Iran and undermining its defensive capabilities, said the armed forces’ senior spokesman Brigadier General Jazayeri.

“What is being mentioned about Islamic Republic of Iran’s military and defensive issues nowadays in US is totally false, psychological warfare against Iran and a far cry from reality,” said the senior spokesman and the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri on Sunday,

He said that if Iran had backed down in the face of pressure, then it would have been swallowed tens of times. He went on to say a day will come when US President Donald Trump and others will realize that Iran will never negotiate and compromise over its defensive capabilities.

“The enemies of the Islamic Revolution wait for the day when they would be able to inflict blows to Iran after penetrating Iran’s defenses. Therefore, the armed forces remain ever vigilant and alert within the framework of its policies and plans to protect Iran’s territorial integrity, Establishment, revolution and the people,” he added.

“It is because of our successful countermanding of enemy’s plots against Iran that it is enjoying the tranquility and calm today. Otherwise, countries such as US would be constantly blackmailing Iran,” he said, while stressing that Iran unhesitatingly implements its defensive policy of inflicting devastating blow to the enemy.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump once again waived nuclear sanctions against Iran. At the same time, US imposed sanctions on 14 Iranians and entities. Meanwhile, he put forward four conditions for any law passed by US Congress about JCPOA.

In his statement, Trump once again repeated his claims against Iran and set new conditions for signing any law from the US Congress. He set four conditions which are:

1. Iran should allow immediate inspection of all sites requested by IAEA.

2. Guarantee that Iran never even comes close to possessing a nuclear weapon.

3. Unlike the nuclear deal, these provisions must have no expiration date.

4. The legislation must explicitly state in American law for the first time that long-range missile and nuclear weapons programs are inseparable, and that Iran’s development and testing of missiles should be subject to severe sanctions.

He put forward these conditions even though JCPOA deals only with Iran’s nuclear program. The deal is an international agreement with China, Russia, UK, France, Germany, EU and US itself as signatories of the agreement. Moreover, Iran’s missile capabilities are not part of the agreement.

The next sanctions waivers fall due on May 12.

Meanwhile, Iranian news media have reported that Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi has said that no one in Iran is authorized to give access to IAEA to visit military sites, and there is essentially nothing included in the Safeguards Agreement, Additional Protocol, and JCPOA, regarding the issue.

It is also reported that Spokesperson of Judiciary Branch Hojjatoleslam Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei reacted to the new sanctions on Iranian nationals and entities by calling the imposition of new sanctions an utterly disgraceful act.

