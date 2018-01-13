First Zakzaky interview after 2 years in prison

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – After International call upon Nigerian government to pay heed to the critical health condition of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Muslims in Nigeria , who is in prison for two years with no trial and legal prosecution, the regime allows the cleric to meet with his own doctors. He says that in the past he was just visited by security physicians and this is the first time that he has been given the chance to have an interview and visit his own physicians. Two years ago in December 2015, Nigerian army attacked on a religious ceremony held by Sheikh Zakzaky. During the attack the scholar’s sons along with many followers of him were killed and the scholar and his wife were detained.