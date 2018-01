TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – The former UKIP leader and the co-founder of the pro-Brexit campaign have called for a second referendum on UK's membership in the EU.

The co-founder of Britain's Leave.EU campaign, Arron Banks, stated that the second on Brexit is the only option now, reported Sputnik.

At the same, former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage, who also led the pro-Brexit campaign, has suggested voting for the second time concerning the country's EU membership.

"It would kill off the issue for a generation once and for all," Farage said.

His call comes after he told Channel 5, "My mind is actually changing on this."