US backs PKK, PYD's 'regular army' project

The PKK terrorist roup and PYD are allegedly getting prepared to establish a regular army, local sources told Anadolu Agency.



The so-called "border guards", trained by the US through the Pentagon and the CIA, have formed what they call "The North Army", said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.



According to the sources, this new structure is to be composed mainly of the terrorist PKK/PYD, which is accused of having invaded Syrian territory on the pretext of fighting ISIL.



Turkey has repeatedly said it would not tolerate such terror organizations to form a corridor in northern Syria along Turkey’s borders.



The latest news comes after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Joseph Votel announced on Dec. 22, 2017 that they would establish border forces in Syria, which he said would help prevent resurgence of ISIL.



Also previously, the US said they would continue to support the PKK/PYD in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province, home to some of the country's most productive oilfields.



A group of around 400 terrorists were reportedly trained near eastern Aleppo's Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates River and in southern Hasakah province.



They were provided with both theoretical and technical information as well as military training and high-tech equipment.



These trainings are seen as the last step of creating a regular army from the terror groups, the so-called "The North Army".



The army is expected to be deployed first in Kobani, or Ayn al-Arab, Tel Abyad, Ras al-Ayn, and al-Malikiyah -- all in Aleppo province and near Turkish border.



Despite Turkey’s objections, the US has continuously provided the PKK/PYD groups with arms, calling it an ally in the fight against ISIL.