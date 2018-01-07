35% Persian rugs exported woven in East Azerbaijan Province

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – A local official recounted that 35% of the Iranian hand-woven carpets exported to foreign countries are the products of East Azerbaijan Province of Iran.

The announcement was made by the Head of the Syndicate for Hand-Woven Carpet Producers of East Azerbaijan Esmaiel Chamani on Sunday. He also added that more than 50 percent of the raw materials of the country's carpets are produced in the province.

"Currently, 200,000 people in East Azerbaijan are in the carpet sector, and more than 500,000 people in the province are making money in a job directly and indirectly related to this industry," said at a meeting of the Commission for Handicrafts, Carpets, Tourism and Services of the Tabriz Chamber of Commerce.

According to Mr. Chamani, there are 30 relevant industries in the area of carpet producing and out of 350,000 insured workers of this section in Iran, more than 50,000 people are in East Azerbaijan Province.

