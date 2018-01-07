Netanyahu discusses Iran with Europe leaders

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) –Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with a number of European leaders by phone on Saturday evening, according to the Israeli Prime Ministry.

In a written statement, Netanyahu discussed the “regional situation and developments in Iran” with his British and Polish counterparts Theresa May and Mateusz Morawiecki, Romanian President Klaus Iohhannis, and Romanian parliament head Liviu Dragnea in separate phone calls.



The statement added that Netanyahu also spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Tuesday, according to Anadolu.