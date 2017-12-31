Pres. Rouhani felicitates Christian in Iran on New Year

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – President Rouhani sent a congratulatory message to Christian Iranians on the start of 2018.

The full text of President Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

I congratulate the beginning of year 2018 to all our fellow Christian Iranians. I wish all of you days full of happy moments, which are concurrent with the name and memory of His Holiness Jesus Christ (PBUH).

Without a doubt, the teachings of Jesus Christ (PBUH) are replete with attention to spirituality, peace and friendship. His Holiness’ lifestyle and advice must always be our guide. Today, we are in need of the teachings of divine religions more than ever.

We are proud of Iran that is home to all Iranians, be they Muslim, Christian, Jewish or Zoroastrian and consider respecting all divine religions as the valuable teaching of the merciful Islam.

Wishing a year full of blessings and happiness for our fellow Christian Iranians, I ask the Almighty growing success and pride for all.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

