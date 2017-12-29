Beijing blasts Trump's claim on China

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Beijing has rejected claims that it has illicitly sold oil supplies to North Korea in contravention of UN resolutions, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, disputing earlier claims by US President Donald Trump.

Responding to Trump's claim that China had been "caught red handed" transferring oil to North Korean vessels, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday that "the recent series of reports on this situation do not conform with the facts."



Beijing, Hua emphasized, did not allow "citizens or companies to engage in any activities that violate" UN resolutions, and would deal with any such violations seriously and in accordance with the law, reported Sputnik.

On Thursday, Donald Trump tweeted that he was "very disappointed" that China was "allowing oil to go to North Korea. There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen!" he wrote, referring to the ongoing standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.

