Turkish PM, Saudi King discuss Al-Quds behind closed doors

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) –Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim discussed with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday the Palestinian struggle and its perception in Muslim countries, according to prime ministerial sources.

Yildirim met Abdulaziz in the Saudi capital Riyadh as part of an official visit to the country.



The two leaders discussed the importance of Al-quds' (Jerusalem) status during a one-hour closed-door meeting, said the source who refused to be named due to restriction on speaking to the media.



Yildirim is also scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit in Riyadh.



On Dec. 6, US President Donald Trump announced his decision -- despite worldwide opposition -- to recognize Al-Quds as Israeli regime’s capital and relocate Washington’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds.



Last week, UN General Assembly voted in favor of a resolution with overwhelming majority, rejecting the US move on the city.