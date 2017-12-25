Fighting against terrorism possible in light of cooperation with Iran: Parl. Speaker

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Fighting against terrorism will be fruitful in the light of cooperating with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani made the above remark during his 3-day visit to Islamabad of Pakistan and said, “it is necessary that security cooperation should be strengthened and developed among countries.”

Speaking on the sidelines of a news conference after his bilateral meeting with the heads of states attending in a session on “Strategies of Fighting on Terrorism”, he said, “lack of materialization of anti-terrorism objectives in the region is the main aim behind organizing this meeting.”

He called on leaders of regional states to join their hands together and establish unity and amity with one another in order to deal with terrorism decisively.

Regional leaders exchanged fruitful information with one another in this meeting in different economic and security dimensions, he said, adding, “In addition, regional countries should make their utmost efforts to thwart conspiracies and plots waged by some countries in the region.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani placed special emphasis on the use of capacity of parliaments for governmental decisions in in the economic development field and said, “next meeting on fighting against terrorism will be held in Tehran, in which, the developments and better strategies will be monitored in this meeting meticulously.”

On the sidelines of this meeting, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani met and held talks with the parliament speakers of Pakistan, Russia, Turkey and Afghanistan.

In the end, top legislator said, “unity and amity of regional countries with one another will boost and strengthen ability to fight against terrorism.”

