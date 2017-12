TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s FM Spokesman Ghasemi said French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Iran is on the agenda of the two countries, but its exact time has not been set yet.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi touched upon the visit of Emmanuel Macron to Iran during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Underlining that relations between Iran and France are positive and the trend will continue in the future, Ghasemi said no conditions have been placed over talks and meetings with French diplomatic delegations.

Unfortunately, he regretted, French officials are sometimes influenced by Iran's enemies; some of their postions are wrong; and we can inform them about the realities in the region during bilateral talks.

"Especially in the time that the United States is pushing for wrong policies, Europeans must be more careful about the position they take," Ghasemi said, adding that "we will be explicitly discussing Iran's positions in the negotiations, and will recall how Iran has held a very influential and positive role in countering terrorism and in creating peace and stability in the region, ensuring not only the security of the region, but also Europe.

