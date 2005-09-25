CHTO arranging programs for Iran’s Tourism Week

“Due to the different tastes and views of new CHTO Director Esfandiar Rahim-Mashaii, some of the previously arranged programs have been changed or even canceled,” Mohmmadali Karimi said.

“It’s not possible to hold all these programs during one week. Some of them will require more time,” he added.

Iran’s tourism supporters, including the Foreign Ministry, the police, Iran’s Red Crescent Society, and several other personalities and organizations, are to be honored during a ceremony which will be held at Tehran’s Miras Hall on the opening day of Iran’s Tourism Week, the secretary of the ceremony, Ali Rahimpur, said.

He went on to say that the CHTO and the Foundation for Preserving and Publishing the Works and Values of the Sacred Defense signed a memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation, according to which $1,250,000 has been allocated by the CHTO for tours of Iranian regions affected by the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

He also stated that a gathering on security services and firefighting in the tourism industry is also slated to be held on the third day of Tourism Week.

“On the occasion of Rumi’s birth anniversary, a conference entitled Tourism in the Mirror of Persian Literature will be held at Shafagh Cultural Center on September 30,” he said.

Some Iranian poets will be attending the event in order to discuss the effect of tourism on Persian literature, Rahimpur added.

In addition, a program entitled “The Sound of Travel” is scheduled to be broadcast on IRIB Channel 2 at the end of the week, he said.

He announced that an international conference entitled “Tourism and Handicrafts” will be held in Iran in May 2006.

Rahim-Mashaii is also scheduled to attend a press conference on October 2, he said in conclusion.

