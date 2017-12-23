Turkey to rename UAE Embassy's street in Ankara

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – The name of the street where the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy is located in the Turkish capital, Ankara will be changed, the capital's municipality announced Saturday.

The street will be renamed as Fahreddin Pasha Street -- after the Ottoman governor of Medina from 1916-1919, according to the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality.



The move comes a week after UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan retweeted a post on Twitter which accused Fahreddin Pasha of committing crimes against the local population and theft of their property, reported Anadolu.



The post drew the ire of Ankara, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his top aide Ibrahim Kalin slamming the allegations.



Mayor Mustafa Tuna gave orders for the renaming of 613th Street in Ilkbahar neighborhood of Cankaya district, a statement said, adding the change would become permanent after a decision at the first upcoming Municipality Assembly meeting.