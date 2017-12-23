Russia's might directed against external threats

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – The Russian president said at the United Russia party's congress on Saturday that Moscow will build relations with the Western and Eastern partners on the principles of mutual trust.

Delivering a speech at the meeting, Vladimir Putin said that the sovereignty resting on the power of the army and the naval forces can ensure the stable development of Russia.



"Our might is directed against external threats, including terrorism. We do not seek and will not seek confrontation with anyone, we will continue our open and honest foreign policy," the Russian leader has pointed out.



