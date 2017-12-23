Top commander urges standing against transnational sedition firmly

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Basij Resistance Forces have currently stood firmly against any transnational sedition and threats.

The Commander of Iran's Basij Resistance Force Gholamhossein Gheybparvar made the above statement in a ceremony to honor and introduce old and new heads of Students Basij Organization and praised unflinching efforts and self-sacrifices of the martyrs in the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

He pointed to Dec. 30 epic and emphasized, “it should be kept in mind that Basij Resistance Force resisted against the malicious seditions and plots preplanned beyond the borders against the country.”

The enemies initiated to sow seeds of discord in Iran since years ago, he said, adding: “Theoretical support for overthrowing Islamic rule and collections such as George Soros and the political support of seditious by the American and European statesmen was a coordinated and calculated task to support their internal agents.”

He pointed to the activity of embassies of some countries in the era of sedition and said, “it is very strange that the British Embassy opens its door to the seditious people in this critical situation.”

However, sedition occurred in 2009 was a multifaceted and modern war for collapsing the Islamic Revolution, he maintained.

Sedition happened in 2009 was a full-fledged war for annihilating Islamic Revolution but enemies could not succeed in this respect, the commander opined.

Basij Resistance Force has a huge responsibility in preserving sublime status of students, he said, adding: “students are more motivated than others to do revolutionary activities.”

Coordinating between all academic centers and universities coupled with establishing very sound cooperation with the Basij of scholars in the Students’ Basij is of paramount importance, he highlighted.

In the end, Commander of Iran's Basij Resistance Force Gholamhossein Gheybparvar stated, “students’ Basij should move towards social issues and rendering quality services to all walks of life. In general, Students’ Basij should be able to speak with people with the language of hope and prudence.”

