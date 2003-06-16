Iran Says U.S. Has Not Heard Its Call for Independence

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Assefi said the CIA-engineered coup which toppled the popular government of the Iranian prime minister Mohammad Mosaddeq in 1953, proved that Washington was – and still is - against freedom and independence of the Iranian nation.

Mosaddeq led the oil nationalization movement in the early 1950s and finally nationalized the Iranian oil industry which had been managed by the British.

But through a CIA-engineered coup in 1953 his popular government was overthrown and he was replaced by Fazlullah Zahedi. An oil consortium was established in the post-coup era to run the Iranian oil industry in which the U.S. oil companies enjoyed 60 percent of its total shares.

Explicitly referring to the CIA-engineered coup in 1953, formre U.S. secretary of state Madeline Albright in a speech at Asia Society during President Khatami's first term in office "regretted" U.S. interference in Iran 's internal affairs and proposed a roadmap for rapprochement between the two countries.

The roadmap became a victim of internal political bickering in Iran and in the United States .

Referring to Iran 's attempts to remain an independent country, Assefi said “It is the very independent policy of the Iranian nation which has worried the United States ," adding, Washington must take a lesson from the past and should not interfere in Iran 's internal affairs.

Referring to the recent student unrest in Iran President George W. Bush said on Sunday recent anti-government protest in Iran is "positive", calling them "the beginnings" of a push for broader freedom in the Islamic Republic.

Assefi said Bush's statement is a clear instance of interference in Iran 's domestic affairs and reserved the right for his country to sue the U.S. at an international court.

End