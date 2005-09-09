9th Iran Cinema Celebration kicks off tomorrow

Celebration secretary Mohammad Mehdi Asgarpur, director Ebrahim Hatamikia, director Mojtaba Raii, and producer Manuchehr Mohammadi are the members of the headquarters of the celebration, which is being organized by Iranian cinema institutes.

Twenty-three awards are to be presented in different sections of the event.

Masoud Rayegan (Too Far Too Close), Hamid Farrokhnejad (Military Drill), Parviz Parastuii (The Weeping Willow), Reza Kianian (Fishes Fall in Love), and Hossein Mahjub are the candidates for the Best Actor Award.

Fereshteh Sadr Erfani (Café Transit), Ahu Kheradmand (We Are All Good), Merila Zareii (Extra Wife), Fatemeh Motamed-Aria (Gilaneh), and Roya Nonahali (Fishes Fall in Love) have been nominated for the Best Actress Award.

The candidates for the Best Director Award are Reza Mir-Karimi (Too Far Too Close), Kianush Ayyari (Wake up Arezu), Ahmadreza Darvish (Duel), Bijan Mir-Baqeri (We Are All Good), and Siamak Shayeqi.

Producers Reza Mir-Karimi (Too Far Too Close), Mohammadreza Takhtkishian (We Are All Good), Saied Saiedi (Gilaneh), Amir Samavati and Behruz Hashemian (Café Transit), and the Tamasha Cultural Foundation (Duel) are vying for the Best Film Award.

Awards will also be presented for best supporting actor and actress as well as best editor, cinematographer, and screenplay.

NM/HG

