The “Let’s Get to Know Iran” competition was organized by Iran’s Cultural Office in Sarajevo to familiarize citizens of the Balkan country with the culture, history, and civilization of Iran.

Iranian Cultural Attache Ali-Akbar Ziyaii presented awards to the winners in a ceremony which was held in a school in Sarajevo.

Exhibitions of calligraphy and handicrafts and a puppet show performance were held in the sideline section of the event.

