Oil Ministry releases draft on future outlook

In the draft, the general policies of the Islamic Revolution in the oil sector in the next twenty years have been predicted.

According to the outlook, Iran should be turned into a developed country in the region, as far as the scientific, economic, and technology factors are concerned.

Furthermore, the country should be turned into the first producer of petrochemical products in the region, and the second oil producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), meeting 7 percent of the global demands.

Gaining the third rank in gas production by holding 8 to 10 percent of global gas trade, and the first rank in oil and gas technology globally are among other objectives predicted in the draft.

