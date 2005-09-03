Works on religious themes should bear titles: artist

“One of my works entitled “Mozammel Sura” (a sura of the Holy Quran) was put on display at the First Quranic Exhibition held at Niavaran Cultural Center last year,” he added.

“Being fond of religion since my childhood, I have always tried to create a work of art inspired by the religious themes,” he explained.

Taraqijah believes that in the non-religious sphere a viewer should make use of his thought in order to reach the core idea of an artwork. But, regarding the religious themes an artist is duty bound to leave some hints like title in his work.

He mentioned that all of his displayed works have been entitled.

“An artist cannot create his work according to the viewers’ tastes and desires; whether my works are welcomed by the viewers or not, I’ve dedicated my talent and effort to religious themes,” he stated.

The son of Mohammad Ali Taraqijah, a truly unique Iranian artist amongst his contemporaries, he recently held two exhibitions of paintings at the Golestan Gallery.

A collection of his works is currently on display at Geneva, Switzerland.

The Europeans are interested in works depicting the Iranian identity, he said in conclusion.

