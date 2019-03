“Three Sisters” to be staged in Tehran

The Anton Chekhov play “The Three Sisters” directed by Mahmudreza Rahimi will be staged in late August at Tehran’s Sayeh Hall. The play has been revised by Nazanin Gudarzian and will be performed by the Niyusha troupe.

African handicrafts exhibition to be held in Tehran

An exhibition of African handicrafts will be held at the Kamalol Molk Gallery from August 26 to September 4. The gallery is located on Golestan St., off of Pasdaran Ave.

