Safavid era Quran transcribed by female calligrapher on display in Mashhad

The deputy curator of the museum said on Monday that the holy verses were transcribed with a unique style of calligraphy and illumination on 20 x 31.5 centimeter sheets of Samarkand paper.

“The illumination is similar to the original Islamic art of the Safavid era. The front and back covers are glossy and illuminated with pictures of flowers and petals in gold,” Fazel Hashemi added.

The Astan-e Qods Razavi Museum, which is part of the Astan-e Qods Razavi Complex, is home to over 70,000 rare manuscripts from various historical eras.

Meanwhile, the Astan-e Qods Library is planning to release a CD featuring reproductions of 300 artworks and manuscripts of Iranian calligraphers of the past 400 years in the near future.

The CD will contain a vast array of calligraphy works in the Nastaliq, Naskh, Reyhan, and Sols styles as well as some works of illumination (taz’hib) and calligraphy-paintings created by artists such as Mir-Ali Heravi, Mohammad-Hossein Tabrizi, Shah-Mahmud Neishaburi, Mir-Emad Hassani, Alireza Abbasi, Mirza Ahmad Neirizi, Mahmud Mozahheb, and Mohammad Saeid.

The original versions of the artworks and manuscripts are from the collection of the Astan-e Qods Library.

RM/HG

End