28 October 2016 - 10:17

Rouhani congratulates Turkmenistan on Natl. Day

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani congratulated his Turmen counterpart on the country's National Day, hoping that bilateral ties will further improve.

Rouhani in his message to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, hoped that the two countries will witness friendly and good neighborly ties to grow in light of the efforts and willingness of the two countries’ officials.

He also called for promoting bilateral relations in all the fields.

Rouhani wished good health, success and dignity for the Turkmen nation.

Turkmenistan declared its independence on 27 October 1991 and its Constitution was approved in May 18, 1992 in the 14th meeting of the parliament.

