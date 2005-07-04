Majlis minority faction will not be part of next cabinet: MP

The Majlis minority faction plans to discuss its views and suggestions with Ahmadinejad during the meeting, Moghaddam told the Mehr News Agency.

“We will have no role in the establishment of the next cabinet; neither do we intend to be present in it,” he added.

Next government should adjust to Majlis: MP

The Majlis Cultural Committee Chairman Emad Afrugh commented on Monday that the next government should adjust itself to the parliament and the current socio-political atmospheres in the country.

Afrugh noted that the new administration should formulate plans and take initiatives, adding people have many expectations from the government and Majlis.

“Moving in line with the Constitution is another duty of the government since it has to resolve various challenges within the framework of law,” he told the Mehr News Agency.

In an interview with the Iran Students News Agency (ISNA) also on Monday, Afrugh noted that the parliament should adopt a critical approach toward the next government.

“The executive branch’s special duty is to implement laws approved by Majlis while the Majlis itself is tasked with supervising the implementation of these laws.”

Afrugh stated that the new administration came to the scene with the slogan of justice, saying “We have to help define justice in all aspects of society not just the economic sphere.”

