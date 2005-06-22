  1. Culture
Astan-e Qods to release CD on calligraphy and illumination

TEHRAN, June 22 (MNA) -- The Astan-e Qods Library of Mashhad plans to release a CD containing 300 artworks and manuscripts of Iranian calligraphers of the past 400 years, an official of the library said on Wednesday.

“The CD will contain a vast array of calligraphy works in Nastaliq, Naskh, Reyhan, and Sols (styles) as well as some works of illumination (taz’hib) and calligraphy-paintings created by artists such as Mir-Ali Heravi, Mohammad-Hossein Tabrizi, Shah-Mahmud Neishaburi, Mir-Emad Hassani, Alireza Abbasi, Mirza Ahmad Neirizi, Mahmud Mozahheb, and Mohammad Saeid,” Mohammadreza Fazel added.

 

The CD will be available on the market in the near future.

 

The original versions of the artworks are from the collection of the Astan-e Qods Library.

 

