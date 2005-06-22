Astan-e Qods to release CD on calligraphy and illumination

“The CD will contain a vast array of calligraphy works in Nastaliq, Naskh, Reyhan, and Sols (styles) as well as some works of illumination (taz’hib) and calligraphy-paintings created by artists such as Mir-Ali Heravi, Mohammad-Hossein Tabrizi, Shah-Mahmud Neishaburi, Mir-Emad Hassani, Alireza Abbasi, Mirza Ahmad Neirizi, Mahmud Mozahheb, and Mohammad Saeid,” Mohammadreza Fazel added.

The CD will be available on the market in the near future.

The original versions of the artworks are from the collection of the Astan-e Qods Library.

