UN calls for closing immunization gap

In 2014, some 115 million infants worldwide received diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine. In 2014, about 85% of the world's children received one dose of measles vaccine by their first birthday. Today, only 2 countries (Afghanistan and Pakistan) remain polio-endemic, down from more than 125 in 1988.

Immunization averts 2 to 3 million deaths annually; however, an additional 1.5 million deaths could be avoided if global vaccination coverage improves. Today, an estimated 18.7 million infants – nearly 1 in 5 children – worldwide are still missing routine immunizations for preventable diseases, such as diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus.

Under the theme 'Close the Immunization Gap', World Immunization Week aims to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease. Immunization saves millions of lives and is widely recognized as one of the world’s most successful and cost-effective health interventions.

The 2016 campaign additionally stresses the need for immunization among adolescents and adults - throughout life. And seeks to draw the world’s attention to the critical importance of reaching vulnerable people living in conflict situations or in the wake of emergencies.

