Syria calls for anti-terrorism fight in UN Development Agenda

Bashar Al-Jaafari said that the Syrian economy, infrastructure, natural resources and potential were threatened by terrorism sparking a crisis in his country for more than four years. “Terrorism is burning everything around it and killing all the achievements of the Syrians to development,” he added

He stressed that the ultimate goal of the terrorists and their sponsors, was “to destroy the Syrian heritage and everything that represents this nation of Levant as important fortress of moderation, tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the region.” Syrian UN representative denounced the indiscriminate and illegal practices in the oil and gas by the armed extremist gangs and serious threat to the environment caused by these actions.

He also alerted the international community about ‘unfortunate drain’ of Syrian cultural heritage at the hands of the terrorist group ISIL and other Takfirists organizations. He also pointed to serious consequences of unilateral economic sanctions against his country, which undermined development.

On the migrant avalanche that involves millions of Syrians, al-Jaafari said that “the avalanche was the result of a misguided attempts by some countries in addressing the development of disadvantaged nations.” He cited the lack of seriousness in financial support to these countries’ participation and funding of crisis and interference in the internal affairs of other countries as the main causes of flow of immigrants. Syrian envoy to the UN also denounced the continued occupation of Arab territories by the Israeli regime since more than six decades ago, something considered as a major obstacle to the development of the Middle East.

sus/ro/mfm

PL-11/MNA