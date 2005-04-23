  1. Culture
23 April 2005 - 16:06

Bushehri band to perform at Niavaran Cultural Center

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) -- A Bushehri band is to perform concerts of traditional music of southern Iran for two nights on April 27 and 28 at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center as part of the “Africa and Creation” program.

Habib Meftah Bushehri, Mahmud Boruknia, and Nemat Mobaraki are some of the musicians in the band.

 

The program includes a photo exhibition, film screenings, concerts, and an exhibition of works by artists from Francophone African countries depicting the cultural variety of Africa.

 

A total of 65 photos by artists from Algeria, Congo, Gabon, and Morocco will be put on display, while seven films produced in Senegal, Chad, Morocco, and South Africa will be screened during the one-week event.

 

RM/HG

END

 

MNA

News Code 11042

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News