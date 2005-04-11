Izeh stone lions seeking shelter

“The stone lions, which have been saved from the water at Tang-e Zir at the ancient site of Izeh, are waiting for a special place for permanent protection,” added Mehrkian, who is the head of the archaeological team tasked with saving the cultural heritage of the ancient site of Izeh in Khuzestan Province.

After the Karun-3 Dam was launched on November 8, many ancient sites and artifacts dating back to the Elamite era and the Stone Age were devoured by mud and water. The archaeologists had also identified 18 sites from the Epipaleolithic period (20,000-10,000 BC) in the area. The rescue operation began last June and finished in March 2005.

The stone lions and a number of tombstones, which were saved last February, have been wrapped up and are being stored in a safe place, Mehrkian said.

Mehrkian has suggested that the Madreseh Castle on the Ahvaz-Isfahan road should be renovated and made the permanent home of the stone lions.

In Iran, the lion has been a symbol of power and bravery for over 5000 years. The stone lions were placed on the graves of heroes of the Bakhtiari tribes over the centuries. The Bakhtiari live in the provinces of Kohkiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, and Lorestan, and some parts of Khuzestan.

In early March, Iran’s Cultural Heritage and Tourism Organization approved the transfer of the artifacts recently discovered at the ancient site of Izeh to the permanent museum of the Karun-3 Dam, which has been established by the Ab-Niru Company, one of the constructors of the dam.

According to Mehrkian, over 50,000 people visited the museum during the Noruz (Iranian New Year) holidays, despite the fact that there were no announcements or advertisements.

